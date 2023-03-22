Jamisa are Inter-school champs

Brikama Jamisa Senior Secondary School are crowned champions of the 2023 Nationa Inter- schools Athletics Championship. They scored a total of 201 points beating a large field of 28 schools. Latrikunda Sabiji came second with 194 points, while Brufut- based ScanAid came third, 181 points.

Meanwhile the organisers,

Gambia Secondary School Sports Association (GSSSA) has issued a statement yesterday to clarify and defray confusion arising from an error it made with the initial announcement of the results.

“The severe error was that the results of the 100m U- 18 boys and girls were not

captured in the records and therefore left out during the tabulation of the final results.

The GSSA and chairman of competition were alerted to the error and a review of the entire results followed which indicates that Jamisa Senior Secondary School is the champion.

As a result, the chairman of competition in consultation with the executive of GSSSA hereby extend profound apologies to Jamisa Senior Secondary School for the initial error and now officially declare that they are the deserved champions of the 2023 Inter Schools Athletics Championship”, the statement said.

In the Upper Basic Schools category, New Covenant took first with 209 points while Jambanjelly and Essau are tied in second place at 185 points.