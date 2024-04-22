Gambia set for women’s Wafu tourney

- Advertisement -

The Gambia national women’s U-20 team is set to take part in the second edition of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone A football tournament, scheduled to take place from 20 – 30 May, 2024, in Thiès, Senegal.

Ahead of the tournament, the Gambia women’s U-20 technical committee is intensifying preparations including a meeting of the backroom staff led by Coach Joseph Jabang. Other members of the appointed staff are; assistant coaches Jabou Joof and Abdoulie Bah, Manager Arret Njie Jah, team doctor Binta Kinteh, Physiotherapist Jainaba Bojang, Kits Manager Bintou Bojang, Goalkeeper Trainer Kebba Senghore, and Media Officer Mariama Bojang.

The provisional list of 35 players will begin training on Monday, 22 April, at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum.

Senegal won the inaugural WAFU-A U-20 Women’s Cup title following a 3-0 win over hosts Sierra Leone in the finals of the competition.