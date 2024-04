- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s track queen Gina Bass has hit gold again. Competing in the 100m women’s race at the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour in Kenya, Gina smashed gold with a time of 11:33 sec.

With the Olympic games just months away and coming on the heels of a gold medal at the recent African Games, Gina has proved to be the first Gambian with the greatest potential for an Olympic medal.