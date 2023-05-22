GAMBIA STARTS U-20 WORLD CUP CAMPAIGN TODAY

History making Young Scorpions will step on the pitch today in the Fifa U-20 World Cup finals in Argentina. The Young Scorpions were taken on a familiarisation of the Mendoza Stadium ahead of tonight’s encounter. This will be The Gambia’s second appearance in this tourney, the first one being in 2007 in Canada under late coach Bornu Johnson. This time the team is guided by Coach Abdoulie Bojang, the Steve Biko ace and former Gambian international, with vast experience in developing young talents. With all his latecomers, including Captain Abdoulie Saine now safely with the team, Lie Bojang is hoping to stop the most fancied Honduran side with at least a draw. The Young Scorpions will return on 25 May to take on France before finishing the group stage against South Korea on May 28.