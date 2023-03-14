Gambia to compete in beach volleyball at Commonwealth youth games

The Gambia is among nations selected by The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) for the team sport events at the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, taking place in Trinidad and Tobago from 4-11 August.

A total of 44 international teams, representing 23 nations around the commonwealth, will compete across Beach Volleyball, FAST5 Netball and Rugby Sevens. All three disciplines are being hosted in Tobago. The Gambia will participate in the men’s beach volleyball.

The FIVB technical delegate for Trinbago 2023, Mushtaque Mohammed said: “We are delighted to have such a wide cross section of participants in the Beach Volleyball at Trinbago 2023, with 18 national associations competing across a total of 56 games, over a six day period. Since Bahamas 2017, we have seen the progression of athletes into the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, so we know the benefits of the Commonwealth Youth Games as a development tool for the sport and athletes.”