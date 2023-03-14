GOV’T GIVES D6.5M TO GAMBIA U-20 ACFON PROGRAMME

The Gambia government has made a contribution of D6.5million to the Gambia football Federation (GFF) to cover logistics in Gambia’s participation in the just concluded U-20 Afcon tourney.

The GFF communications director Babou Camara confirmed to The Standard yesterday that the funds just arrived in the account of the GFF which has to pre-finance the team’s programme in Egypt.

“The GFF had to take an emergency loan to pre-finance the huge logistics in advance. We had an initial budget of D19million,” he said.

Meanwhile, the team will arrive back home today at 7pm to a hero’s welcome and a procession from airport to Westfield, Pipeline Mosque and then Football House. The public and football fans are invited to join the procession to cheer the boys.