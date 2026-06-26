Gambia to host inaugural Global Peacebuilding Week

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia will host the inaugural Global Peacebuilding Week from 22–26 June, the United Nations and the Government of The Gambia announced. The week-long programme will highlight the country’s progress in peace, social cohesion, democratic governance and transitional justice, and spotlight contributions from institutions, communities and citizens.

Anchored in the 2025 UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions on peacebuilding and sustaining peace, the commemoration translates global commitments—prevention, national ownership and inclusive participation—into concrete action in The Gambia. It arrives at a pivotal moment as the country advances reforms and implements recommendations from its transitional justice process.

- Advertisement -

Events will bring together government bodies, civil society, youth networks, media and development partners for dialogues, public engagements and community activities designed to consolidate gains and strengthen partnerships. The programme emphasises inclusive participation, with particular focus on ensuring women’s and youth voices shape policy and practice.

A headline event is the premiere screening of the documentary Road to Kaira, hosted by the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator.

Based on the Peacebuilding Impact Spotlight Report Never Again in Practice, the film documents community resilience and the impact of local peacebuilding initiatives across the country.

- Advertisement -

UN Resident Coordinator Karl‑Frederick Paul said the week is both a celebration and a call to sustained action. “Peacebuilding Week is a moment to renew our national commitment to sustaining peace. Peace is not merely the absence of conflict; it is the continuous work of building trust, strengthening institutions and expanding opportunities for all Gambians,” he said.

The inaugural Global Peacebuilding Week positions The Gambia as a regional example of inclusive peacebuilding and democratic transition. By convening government, civil society and international partners, organisers aim to reinforce the foundations of sustainable peace and to mobilise continued collaboration for a more resilient, prosperous future.