Gambia to participate in Goge Africa Festival

No fewer than 25 countries including The Gambia and 20,000 tourists are expected to attend the forthcoming Goge Africa Festival, slated to be held from 26-27 October at the Onikan Stadium, Lagos.

Nneka Isaac-Moses, Managing Director and co-founder of Goge Africa, disclosed this in a statement, in Lagos on Saturday.

She said the countries that would participate in the festival are Togo, Benin Republic, Ghana, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and Cameroon.

Other participants from outside Africa are Italy, Germany, Spain, Denmark, China, Isreal, Jamaica, Barbados, USA, Brazil, India, Indonesia, and more.

She noted that being a pioneer in promoting African culture, tourism, and heritage, the festival is meant to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Goge Africa.

“Goge Africa, a pioneer in promoting African culture, tourism, and heritage, is set to mark its 25th anniversary with the highly anticipated Goge Africa Festival, taking place from Oct. 26 to 27, at Onikan Stadium, Lagos.

“This cultural extravaganza promises to be a symphony of cultures with over 25 countries to be represented. The festival is expected to draw a vibrant crowd of over 20,000 attendees within the two days.

“The Goge Africa festival will bring together distinguished guests, including the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Minister of Tourism, alongside Ambassadors from various nations, traditional rulers, and influential figures from the creative, tourism, and business sectors.

“It is poised to be one of the largest gatherings of cultural stakeholders, highlighting the richness of Africa’s diversity and Nigeria’s key role in its preservation and promotion,” she said.

Isaac-Moses noted that the festival would be a vibrant celebration of African cultural heritage as it will feature performances, exhibitions, and collaborations from more than 25 countries and communities.

According to her, the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) will host an exhibition entitled, “Our Shared Heritage”, showcasing the richness of Africans’ shared history and culture.

She said during the festival also, the Roots Runway would unveil a new collection, “Itinochi”, in support of widows.

“The world should be prepared to be amazed by the grand appearance of “Ijele”, the largest masquerade in Africa, as people will immerse themselves in a captivating showcase of northern traditions to be presented by the Arewa community in Lagos.

“The “Maidens of the South” would be out to thrill the audience. And if people listen well, they may be able to interpret the message from “The Talking Drum” by the ultimate African drummer.

“The event will also provide an exclusive opportunity to experience the vibrant royalty of the African continent.

“Tourists should expect mesmerising cultural dance presentations, competitions and performances by selected African masquerades, and tourists should not miss Izaga, an iconic figure sure to captivate the audiences,” she said.

According to Isaac-Moses, revellers will also enjoy an eclectic mix of African and Nigerian music genres, to be masterfully curated by special Disk Jockeys, to add unique twist to the event.

She said that notable organisations, cultural custodians and personalities in the creative sector would be receiving the prestigious Goge Africa award.

She said the brand, known for its legacy of impact for 25 years, had been at the forefront of promoting African heritage and tourism through its award-winning media productions and cultural initiatives.

According to her, the milestone event is not going to be just a celebration of its history, but a bold step toward shaping the future of Africa’s creative and tourism industries.

“For food lovers, our grand food court will feature over 100 vendors and exhibitors offering a diverse range of goods and services, including a thrilling soup competition, the ultimate spice for our revellers.

“As the countdown begins, Lagos is gearing up to host the world at the Goge Africa Festival, a two-day cultural convergence that promises to leave a lasting impact on tourism, youth empowerment, and Nigeria’s global image,” she said.