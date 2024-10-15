Public-private partnerships and sustainable development

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Security in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), Alliance Française and Gambia Tech Project, recently hosted a landmark National Agrifood Systems Investment Forum under the FAO’s Hand-in-Hand Initiative. The forum brought together government officials, private sector representatives, development partners, and investors to explore innovative financing models and public-private partnerships aimed at transforming the Gambia’s agriculture sector.

The event focused on identifying opportunities to accelerate investment in the agrifood systems to achieve the aspirations of Gambia’s Green Recovery Focused National Development Plan and the 2030 Agenda. The Minister of Agriculture, Demba Sabally, underscored the importance of the private sector in ensuring food security and sustainable agricultural practices.

“The private sector is a key player in ensuring food safety, as it underlies the entire food system. Increased private sector support and involvement is integral in achieving the SDGs, especially in the context of food systems,” he said, adding that the forum would help identify investment opportunities and build partnerships essential for sustainable agrifood systems in The Gambia.

The Hand-in-Hand Initiative, launched by FAO in 2019, aims to accelerate agrifood systems transformation by eradicating poverty (SDG1), ending hunger (SDG2), and reducing inequalities (SDG10). It supports nationally led programmes using advanced geo-spatial modelling and a partnership-building approach to improve incomes, nutrition, and resilience to climate change in vulnerable populations. The initiative prioritises countries with high poverty and hunger, facilitates collaboration between governments and the private sector, and focuses on achieving SDG targets through data-driven investments and sustainable partnerships.

Shibu Rampedi, FAO representative, noted the role of the Hand-in-Hand Initiative in driving investments toward agrifood systems transformation.

“The Hand In Hand Initiative uses advanced geo-spatial modeling and analytics, as well as a robust partnership-building approaches to accelerate the market-based transformation of agrifood systems,” she remarked. She also emphasised the need for data-driven investments and FAO’s commitment to supporting The Gambia’s agriculture sector.

Rose Ndiaye Sarr, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, highlighted the United Nations’ support through the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2024-2028, which prioritises agrifood systems transformation. “The UN’s role is to assist national governments in better aligning private sector contributions with national development goals,” she said. Madam Sarr affirmed the UN’s readiness to collaborate with The Gambia in promoting sustainable development through strategic partnerships.

The forum has now set the stage for advancing investment in agrifood systems in The Gambia, fostering dialogue among stakeholders to address challenges such as food insecurity, climate change resilience, and market access. It is also expected to drive sustainable investments that will boost the agricultural sector, enhance food security, and contribute to economic growth.

FAO will support Gambia through a Technical Cooperation Programme for the Hand–in-Hand Initiative titled: Supporting food systems transformation through informed planning and decision making for Investment and Commercialisation for a period of two years ending in October 2025.