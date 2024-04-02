GAMBIA TO PLAY WORLD CUP QUALIFIER IN MOROCCO

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s next World Cup home fixture against Seychelles will be played in Morocco. The match is scheduled to be played on 3 June.

According to sources at the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Caf set a deadline of March 31 for national associations to state the venue for their home matches in the next round of World Cup qualifiers and without a standard stadium in The Gambia, the GFF had no choice but to choose a venue abroad and has picked Morocco again.

“The Ministry of Sports have been informed of our choice to play the match in Morocco and they have not raised any objection,” our source in Football House added.

After hosting Seychelles in Morocco, the Scorpions will fly to Gabon to play on 11 June in the following World Cup qualifiers Match Day 4.