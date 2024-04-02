26.2 C
City of Banjul
Search for Scorpions coach enters second phase

With applications now closed for the vacancy of coach for The Gambia national team, football authorities said the GFF technical and development committee will soon meet over the applications to start the recruitment process.
The committee is also reported to work with the Ministry of Sport on the hiring process since the coach will be paid by government. It is reported that nearly a hundred applications have been received from across the globe for the job that became vacant after Belgian Tom Saintfiet resigned in February.

