Trade Minister lays foundation stone for first modern lumo

By Fatou Saho

In their quest to modernize the twenty-eight lumos in The Gambia, the minister for trade, Baboucarr O. Joof with his team, have visited Wellingara Ba on Friday in Jarra East and laid foundation stone for the first lumo to be modernized in the country.

The villagers poured in their large numbers to witness the new development, which was also graced by dignitaries including parliamentarians.

Minister Joof reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promote trade, regional integration, and market connectivity.

As he spoke on the significance of the initiative, he said it is meant to facilitate cross-border trade and foster stronger ties between cross- border communities and equally elevate the standards of living of traders and vendors.

He noted the construction of the Wellingara Ba lumo as a new era for a brighter future of economic activities, economic empowerment and inclusive growth.

Hon. Joof acknowledged the ECOWAS commission for initiating the cross-border cooperation program and urged the consultant to be vigilant and deliver quality work.

The district chief, Ansumana Kanagie, expressed excitement over the new development and stated that, “here is where we earn because people come from far and meet here for business. It is our excelling point so we are happy to witness this big day in the history of Jarra”.

The Alkalo also recognized the importance of lumos. He noted the effectiveness of their own lumo from 1985 to date with over 250 vendors every Wednesday.

Hon.Serreh Sabally, the councilor for Bureng ward appealed to the community to embrace the development and redouble their efforts for more community development.

“This lumo modernization is important for the people of Jarra East especially the women, because three-quarter of the vendors are all women. If this place is developed, it is developed for all, not just Wellingara Ba”, Hon. Sabally highlighted.

Representing the governor Lower River Region, Edrissa Wageh said, “lumo is important in our sub region. It fosters relationship between neighboring countries such as Guinea Bissau, Senegal and host of others.”

Meanwhile, the VDC chairman, Yerro Baldeh, has vowed to work closely with the ministry to ensure integration at regional level and called for more collaboration for the success of the lumo project.