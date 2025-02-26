Gambia U-17 warm up for Morocco

- Advertisement -

Coach Yahya Manneh and his Under-17 side yesterday begun preparations for the upcoming AFCON U-17 finals in Morocco. Manneh started the screening of 30 players at the National Technical Training Centre (NTTC) in Old Yundum.

The coach will spend the next three days screening additional players for possible inclusion in to the team. The identified players will leave for Dakar on Friday for the mandatory Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test ahead of the training proper next week.

The Baby Scorpions two-times African champions, will make a sensational return to the continental tournament after an eleven-year absence.