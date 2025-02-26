GFF GENERAL SECRETARY MADE MENTOR FOR PEERS

- Advertisement -

The General Secretary of The Gambia Football Federation Lamin Jassey, has been selected by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to serve as mentor for his peers within the 54 Member Associations MAs of the continental football governing body.

The initiative, dubbed by Caf as General Secretaries’ Leadership programme, is designed to equip all Caf Member Association General Secretaries with the necessary skills and support to exceed in their role in managing the administration of their MAs. The initiative, according to Caf, will pair General Secretaries together to facilitate valuable knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Jassey was recently in Cairo, Eqypt where following the conclusion of their own training, he and some selected colleagues from other Member Associations in the continent are made to serve as mentors to their peers by ensuring that the recently appointed General Secretaries receive the necessary support from them to succeed within their new roles.

This initiative by Caf is part of its drive to enhance the capacity of its General Secretaries across all the Member Associations while at the same time fostering a spirit of collaboration and unity amongst the MAs.

“The success of CAF is inherently tied to the success of each of our Member Associations. By investing in the leadership and management skills of our General Secretaries, we are not only empowering individuals but also creating a network of support and collaboration that will benefit football across the continent,” Caf said in the invitation missive addressed to our General Secretary and his colleagues.

“The Caf GS Leadership Programme will focus on various aspects of executive management, including strategic planning, stakeholder management, and operational efficiency. Through workshops, training sessions, and peer-to-peer exchanges, participants will gain valuable insights and tools to address the unique challenges faced by their respective associations. Caf’s commitment to enhance the capacity of its members reflects its broader goal of elevating the standard of football in Africa. By nurturing strong leadership at the administration level, Caf aims to create a sustainable environment for growth and success within the sport.”

The launch of the Caf GS Leadership Programme marks a significant step forward in CAF’s strategic vision, which prioritises collaboration and shared success among its Member Associations. This vision by Caf is very much in line with The Gambia National Football Development Plan (NFDP 2022 – 2026). The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) is delighted and would like to use this opportunity to congratulate our General Secretary on this monumental achievement for our national football.

GFF