Gambia will not seek extradition of mastermind of tragic Jinack migrant boat

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) has said it will not seek the extradition of Senegalese national, Ahmadou Cissé, the main organiser of the migrant boat that capsized killing 39 with over 90 still missing.

The boat left Jinack Kajatta on 31st December, 2025 with at least 250 migrants on board and capsized in the Atlantic Ocean headed for the Mediterranean.

- Advertisement -

Rescue and recovery operations conducted in The Gambia and Senegal recorded 39 deaths and, 112 rescued with the rest unaccounted for.

The Standard learnt that Cissé, the head trafficker, was recently arrested by the Senegalese security personnel.

When asked by this paper if the GID will request his extradition, immigration spokesperson Siman Lowe said because the alleged perpetrator is a Senegalese and Senegalese nationals also lost their lives in the tragedy, he would likely be prosecuted in Senegal.

- Advertisement -

Cissé was arrested last Wednesday following what authorities called a joint investigation conducted by the Senegalese authorities and the GID through coordinated intelligence exchange, including migrant statements and data retrieved from the Migration Information and Data Analysis System.

According to the GID, during formal questioning by the Senegalese authorities, Cissé admitted to organising the journey in collaboration with two Gambians Omar Manneh and one Jerreh, both natives of Jinack Kajatta who were responsible for recruiting and transporting migrants to a camp in Jinack before departure. Cissé alleged that he was assisted by Mbaye Kébé alias Babacar Cissé and Modou Niang, both residents of Joal, who facilitated the procurement of the boat, engine, fuel, and other logistics for the journey.

“The arrest of Amadou Cissé, whose reckless actions plunged many families into grief, underscores the importance of cross-border cooperation and intelligence sharing in combating transnational organised crime. We extend our appreciation to the Senegalese authorities, through the defence attaché at the Senegalese High Commission in Banjul, for their collaboration and commitment to justice,” the GID spokesman concluded.