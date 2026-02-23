Gov’t expresses concern over Gambian mercenaries

- Advertisement -

The government of The Gambia has expressed its concern over reports that some Gambians are participating in armed conflicts abroad.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Information said the government was particularly alarmed by reports suggesting that some Gambians may have been lured into military engagements after being promised civilian employment opportunities.

Investigative reports, including one published by AFP, have alleged that individuals from several African countries were enticed to travel with promises of lucrative jobs before being deployed to front-line combat where many have died.

Although the government statement did not specify the conflict zones involved, the development comes amid broader international reports linking recruitment activities to the war involving Russia and Ukraine.

African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, have also voiced concerns over the alleged recruitment and deployment of their citizens to foreign battlefields.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha previously stated that at least 1,436 individuals from 36 African countries had been identified among forces linked to Russian military ranks.

The Gambian government therefore urged all citizens to avoid travelling abroad with the intention of participating in armed hostilities, warning that such actions expose individuals to serious risks and legal consequences.