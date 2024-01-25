Gambian Afcon contingent returns

- Advertisement -

The Gambian delegation of officials players, media and fans returned home last night after a ten- day sojourn at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Based in Yamoussoukro the delegation played various roles in ensuring a successful participation in this second appearance for the country.

A National Coordinating Committee NCC source said this year’s participation may not have achieved the desired results on the pitch, the country and its footballer have again left a good impression on the global stage. ” The Gambia is one of the small footballing nations that have proved Caf right in its decision to expand the Afcon to 24 teams. For the second time now, we have impressed the continent.Sometimes we overrate ourselves and get over ambitious, but that goes with the game,” said a senior member of the NCC.