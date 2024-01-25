GOMEZ SORRY OVER OWN GOAL

- Advertisement -

Gambia international defender James Gomez has said he is deeply sorry about the unfortunate own goal Gambia took during the final group match against Cameroon Tuesday which Gambia lost 3-2.

“From the bottom of my heart, I send my sincerest apology to the entire Gambian population more over

especially the fans for registering an own goal that might have contributed to the elimination of the national team.

It has always been my desire to score for my country and not against it. I take the blame for this unfortunate episode which also part of football. Sometimes, you find yourself at the bad side of the history, and that’s what happened to me today. Is a privilege to be part of this a great group of people.

I will always be grateful for this nation. My lovely fans you guys always keep me going through bad moments and good ones. Your love for me and the entire nation is beyond imagination and I can’t thank you guys enough for all the energy you guys put in”, Gomez said on social media.

In response, many Gambians consoled the young player with great word of sympathy and understanding.” This very much part of football, you were trying to prevent a goal and in the process the opposite happened. It is like a friendly fire in battle front for which the good soldier is always forgiven,” a fan told Gomez.