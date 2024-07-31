Gambian ambassador to Belgium presents letters of credence to Slovakia president

- Advertisement -

The Gambian Ambassador in Brussels, Belgium and Permanent Representative to the European Union, Pa Musa Jobarteh, Tuesday presented his Letters of Credence to the President of Slovakia.

Republic, Peter Pellegrini. Ambassador Jobarteh is now covering Slovakia, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic.

While presenting his credence, Ambassador Jobarteh conveyed fraternal greetings from President Adama Barrow to the President, the Government and people of Slovak Republic. He underscored his

- Advertisement -

willingness to work with the Slovak Republic to further strengthen the existing bilateral ties between

the two countries.

For his part, President Pellegrini welcomed Ambassador Jobarteh to Slovak Republic and congratulated him on his appointment as the Gambian Ambassador to Slovak Republic.

- Advertisement -

During the presentation, the Slovakian president expressed interest in supporting The Gambia through development cooperation in the area of agriculture, the details of which are to be discussed with the Gambian authorities before the end of the year.