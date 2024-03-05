Gambian deputies highlight relations of friendship and solidarity between Gambia and Cuba

- Advertisement -

Banjul, March 1. – Members of the National Assembly of Gambia highlighted the historical ties of brotherhood, solidarity and cooperation that unite this West African nation and Cuba, in a meeting held with the Ambassador of the Caribbean island in The Gambia, Rubén.G.Abelenda.

Abelenda received at the headquarters of his legation in Banjul the deputies of the Gambia-Cuba Legislative Friendship Group, led by its president Madi Ceesay, and its members Abdoulie Ceesay, Musa Cham, Fatoumatta K Jawara, and Salifu Jawo, in addition to the director of all committees of Parliament, Marabi Hydara.

The interlocutors agreed to highlight the brotherhood and historical collaboration that exists between the two countries, and advocated strengthening bilateral relations even further.

- Advertisement -

Likewise, the assembly members praised the humanitarian work that the Medical Brigade of the largest of the Antilles has been carrying out for three decades in this small African nation, and agreed to support it in its work of curing and saving lives, and training healthcare professionals.

For his part, the Caribbean diplomat expressed to the deputies the gratitude of his people and government for the Gambia’s always supporting Cuba in its fight for an end to the unjust blockade imposed on it by the United States.

The Gambia-Cuba Legislative Friendship Group was formed in 2019, and renewed last year.