The Woman Boss honors women of excellence

- Advertisement -

By Oumie Bojang

With the aim to nurture more women leaders, The Woman Boss brand has celebrated the lives and achievements of women bosses in education, journalism, health, government, sports, entrepreneurship, fashion, advocacy, engineering and leadership at Coco Ocean Hotel and Resort Bijilo.

The Woman Boss is a creative space curated for innovation, entrepreneurship, leadership, and gender equity where women and girls collaborate and grow.

- Advertisement -

Awamary Lowe Khan, founder and president welcoming the audience, said in a world that often seeks inspiration from beyond its borders they were there to acknowledge the remarkable achievements of Gambian women who defied odds and exemplified resilience in their communities.

She said representation matters because it is through the stories and successes of those within the communities that they find the most profound inspiration.

“We have been working relentlessly in pursuit of empowering women and girls across all seven regions of The Gambia. In the last half decade our organisation has been committed to fostering entrepreneurship, leadership, innovation and gender equity. Our journey began with a vision to create positive and lasting change in the lives of women and girls and today we stand here with tangible evidence of the impact we’ve made, our efforts have reached far and wide touching the lives of over 6000 women and girls from the photo grams and of rural communities to the busting energy of urban spaces our work have been purposeful and impactful leaving a permanent mark on the landscape of women and girls empowerment in the heart of rural communities where dreams are often whispered amidst rustling leaves, we have shown seeds of hope and opportunity we have witness the transformative power of entrepreneurship as women who once faced barriers now stand as pillars of strength contributing not only to the families but also to the development of their communities.”

- Advertisement -

Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow said the celebration is not limited to just honoring individual accomplishments, it is a testament to the collective strength and resilience of women and girls everywhere. In The Gambia and many parts of the world women have been the unsung heroes of society whose achievements have often been overlooked, despite the challenges Gambian have shown remarkable courage and determination in their pursuit of a better future. They have broken barriers, defied expectations, and forged new paths towards equality and justice. “Their stories inspire us, their achievements motivate us, and their resilience emboldens us to strive for a world where every woman and girl can reach their full potential.”