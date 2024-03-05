WICO officially launched

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Wico, an entrepreneurship-led adventure community which will focus on providing customers with thrilling outdoor experiences to discover and appreciate the beauty and value of nature was formally launched at the Alliance Francaise Saturday.

Wico was founded by Sankung Kinteh, a teacher, in July 2021 to help students cope with post Covid-19 pandemic depression.

- Advertisement -

The venture was supported by the French Embassy funded Gambia Tech-Project which among others support aspiring entrepreneurs in developing their project ideas all the way to founding their businesses.

“We are proud to have contributed to this great development. And this is a great achievement for the tech entrepreneurship sector,” Boubacar Coly Gambia Tech Project coordinator said at the launching.

He described Wico as the “best innovation” as it allows people to unplug and connect with others on a deeper level that promotes social interaction.

- Advertisement -

Wico founder Mr Kinteh, said the goal of the platform is to provide quality outdoor adventure and expeditions for students, workers and families to live a more proactive and meaningful life.

“Wico challenges people to live differently and basically allow them to go out of their comfort zones, unplug from their devices and go and explore the world, see interesting things,

new places, new people, new activities to have a new sense of vision and improve their overall wellbeing,” he added.

Kinteh said the idea started with schools and would now expand to involve the corporate world to explore beyond the Gambia borders. He hailed the support of his team, mentors and partners in the tech movement for supporting his dream about starting this project to life.

Mamadou Colley, head teacher SBEC International School said children need adventurous communities like Wico to help them understand the realities of life, respect for values, ethics and sense of responsibility. He distinguished Wico founder Mr Kinteh as a committed and purpose driven entrepreneur adding value to his community and country at large.

Wico’s vision is to be the most influential platform that shapes the life and experience of people around the world through adventure including student camps.