Gambian found guilty of manslaughter in London

A Gambian man who stabbed his victim to death in a London market following a fight has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Momodou Lamin Faal, 28, was alleged to have attacked Jobari Gooden, 27, on December 17, 2021, in Peckham Rye, London.

Despite being taken to hospital, he later died of his injuries. On Thursday, a jury found Faal was guilty of the manslaughter and possession of an identity document with an improper intention.

He will be sentenced at the same court on September 16.

Mr Gooden’s mother, Shawna Manboard said: “My son, Jobari, was taken from me in the most brutal way. His life was taken in a place that he thought he was safe.

“We have still been given no reason as to why his life was totally destroyed and taken so senselessly. This nightmare has not ended.”

She added: “This has been incredibly painful, listening to the defendant blame my son for his own death. He has continued to show a blatant disrespect to his memory and our family. The damage that has been done has not only been to Jobari. Mine and our family’s lives will never be the same again.

“The day he died I died too and without him my life will be empty.”

Police attended the incident on Choumert Road, close to Rye Lane, following reports of a fight.

The court heard Mr Gooden and Faal walked past each other. Mr Gooden then went to McDonald’s with his girlfriend. Upon leaving, he encountered Faal and an altercation began, during which the victim was stabbed multiple times.

Faal told the court that he was a drug dealer and falsely claimed there had been a long history of incidents between the pair. Police said Faal claimed to be acting in self-defence.

Mr Gooden was able to run for a short distance before collapsing.

The situation came to a head when Faal attempted to fly from Manchester Airport to the Gambia under the pseudonym Omar Barrow and changed his appearance. At that point police closed in and arrested him on December 23 at an acquaintance’s address in Gillingham.

Detective chief inspector Brian Howie said: “Faal claimed to have been acting in self-defence but was plainly the aggressor.

“He repeatedly stabbed Jobari in a frenzied attack in full view of horrified members of the public, who were shopping in the local market.”

He added: “This was a senseless loss of a young man’s life which has torn his family apart.

“Jobari’s mum and friends attended every court appearance and were there throughout the trial. Jobari’s mum will never get over the murder of her son, the plans they made together for their future will never now be realised.

“I want to pay tribute to her for the strength and resolve she has shown throughout what has been a truly harrowing trial. Our thoughts are with her today.”

Source: Evening Standard