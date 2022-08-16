NAM donates to flood victims

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The National Assembly Member for Serekunda, Musa Cham has distributed 30 bags of rice and D500 to 30 families affected by the recent floods in his constituency.

The donation was done through the Emergency Response Fund and the Serekunda Community Food Bank. Both initiatives are the brainchild of the Serekunda lawmaker during his time as the Councillor of Serekunda London Corner Ward.

Speaking while presenting the items, Honourable Cham commiserated with the victims of the floods and pledged to continue pushing to ensure the government addresses the issues of drainage in the area. “We are gathered here to show solidarity and good neighbourliness which our community of Serekunda is known for,” he said.

He said the E.R.F. and the Serekunda Community Food Bank were founded to respond to natural disasters especially in situations where the government’s response was too slow.

He thanked his board members who voluntarily joined him to support the initiative for their tireless effort and all the donors for their benevolent efforts.

The beneficiaries extended their appreciation to all the donors and to Cham and his team for the timely support.