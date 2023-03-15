Gambian researchers trained on project writing

By Olimatou Coker

The ministry of higher education, research, science and technology in collaboration with the Ecowas department of human development and social Affairs Tuesday commenced a 2-week capacity-building workshop for 30 Gambian researchers.

The workshop hosted at the Paradise Suits Hotel seeks to enhance the researchers’ knowledge on developing standard research proposals and strategies. It also aims to create more Gambian researchers to address the research gaps in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Roland KouaKou, head of division science and technology at the Ecowas Commission, said the regional body has always considered science and technology as essential areas to foster the socio-economic, cultural development and competitiveness of its member states.

The commission, he added, has signified its commitment through the adoption of several texts such as the Ecowas policy on science, technology and innovation (ECOPOST) and its Action Plan (2013-2017) in which The Gambia has taken an active role from its preparation to adoption in 2010.

“So, this workshop is intended to help the participants understand good practices in research methodologies and scientific writing. The participants will also be introduced to the Ecowas research and innovation support program (PARI) which allocates grants to researchers on a competitive basis,” he said.

Dr Roland added: “The first week will be devoted to the methodology of writing research projects and the second week will focus on the management of research projects. We hope this will help researchers master the Microsoft Project planning tool. So, we have no doubt about the will and efforts of the authorities of the ministry of higher education to support the process at national level,” Dr Roland said.

Professor Pierre Gomez, the minister of higher education said the training is designed to create a critical mass of researchers in the country’s public sector who would later embark on step-down training for a more comprehensive stakeholder approach.

Minister Gomez said his ministry is implementing various projects structured within the country’s development blueprints.

“The food security and nutrition, climate resilience, research, science, technology and innovation, digital economy, gender and the youth and inclusive development projects are currently been implemented by MoHERST,” he said.

He said the ministry is committed to use knowledge-driven initiatives to bring about the needed structural transformation.