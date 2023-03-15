GPA denies reports CMA-CGM ceased operations to Banjul

Press release

Following reports of CMA-CGM stopping to operate shipping service at the Banjul port, the Gambia Ports Authority has issued a statement refuting the reports.

The GPA statement reads: “The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) has monitored information circulating on social media purporting that the CMA-CGM shipping line has stopped calling Banjul port. The GPA is aware that CMA-CGM has two mother vessels expected to call at Banjul port on the 22nd and 30th of March, 2023.

“The reality on the ground is that the shipping line in question has informed the GPA since last year of their strategy to deploy feeder vessels that could be accommodated in the inner berths because the outer berths are being continuously occupied by deep draft vessels. The feeder vessels will provide weekly service to Banjul with increased container volumes.

Notwithstanding, congestion has eased during the course of last year as a result of efficiency improvement measures implemented by the Authority. The GPA therefore wishes to reassure the general public and the port community that, to the best of its knowledge, CMA-CGM continues to operate shipping services in The Gambia.”