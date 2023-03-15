UNESCO commemorates world radio day 2023

By Olimatou Coker

Last Wednesday, the Gambia National Commission for Unesco organised a day-long symposium in commemoration of World Radio Day.

Proclaimed in 2011 by the member states of Unesco and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an international day, February 13 became World Radio Day (WRD).

The Unesco acting secretary general, Maimuna Sidibeh said radio plays an essential role in the maintenance of peace around the world.

“Today, we celebrate radio’s power to nurture and build peace. Since it was developed centuries ago, radio has proven to be an exceptional means of communication, debate and exchange of ideas. It is one of the most accessible and widespread types of media,” she said.

Sidibeh said it is based on these characteristics that Unesco has relied on radio to disseminate information about the coronavirus pandemic.

The president of the network of community radios, Yusupha Bojang said the media should be use as a tool to foster peace and stability.

He said the role of community radios in building and sustaining peace in the Gambia cannot be overemphasised.

Baboucarr Cham, a member of the Gambia media council, said radio can play a positive role in peace building, conflict prevention and management, if journalists receive the needed capacity building to be able to do so.