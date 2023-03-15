Naatip say human traffickers generate over $100bln annually

By Awa Macalo

The national agency against trafficking in person (Naatip) has said human trafficking is the fastest-growing form of organised crime and perpetrators generate $150 billion annually.

Addressing a training organised for law enforcement officers, transport personnel and civil society, the Naatip executive director, Justice Isatou Darbo said the world records 40 million human trafficking cases every year.

The training hosted at WALIC, seeks to build the capacity of stakeholders in the fight against human trafficking.

“While the primary responsibility for combating and preventing human trafficking rest with the government, its link to transnational organised crime requires co-operation at the international and regional levels,” Justice Dabo said.

For his part, Chief Superintendent Lamin Jaiteh of the Gambia Police, said human trafficking is complicated and fighting it will require collective efforts.