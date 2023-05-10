GAMBIAN WINS TARREGA MM HILL HALF MARATHON IN SPAIN

By Pa Furmus Correa

Gambian marathoner and long distance runner Muhammad Lamin Bah made history over the weekend beating a large field to finish Number 1 in the Tàrrega MM hill half marathon and road race in Spain. He covered the distance with a timing of 01: 10: 40. A total of 175 participants took part in the competition.

Iván Menchón Velasco came closest to Bah with a timing of 01:15:29 while Josep Domènech Torrebadella finished third with a timing of 01:16: 50.

“It was not an easy race because as you can see it’s nearly five minutes between me and the second person,” Bah told Sporty Nation after the race.

This is Bah’s second and latest win in long distance running this year alone. He first won the Cursa de la Franja 10k run in Fraga, Spain, last month.

Source: Sporty Nation