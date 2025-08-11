GAMBIAN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS’ COACH, TECHNICIANS DISQUALIFIED FROM WAFU CHAMPIONSHIP GFF seeking Caf approval to register coach as assistant

- Advertisement -

Gambian champions Berewuleng FC made a rather dramatic historic debut in the Wafu-Zone A Women’s Champions League qualifiers in Senegal on Saturday.

Without a coach or any technician on their bench and last minute change of jersey, a disoriented Gambian champions lost 2-1 to Senegalese champions Aigles Du Medina at the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium Annex in Dakar, where the tournament is hosted.

Berewuleng’s coach and the technical staff were disqualified from the bench for not meeting the required qualifications, leaving on the medical officer and Kits manager on the bench as the team play Aigles Du Medina.

Coaching debacle

Reliable sources said the issue of the coach was as result of negligence ‘because both the team and the Gambia Football Federation GFF have been sent guidelines as to the standards of coaches allowed to work in their competition. “It is gross incompetence that a Gambian team representing the nation should go to a competition without knowing the basic things required. This is a serious embarrassment to Gambian football,” one commentator said. However, the GFF second vice president Ebou Faye said until last Saturday the guideless from Caf is that all coaches in Caf competitions must be either A or B license holders. “However on Saturday, Wafu informed Berewuleng that only A-license holders can be head coach or technicians in the competition. The Berewuleng coach has a B- License and the GFF is seeking approval from Caf to register him as an assistant coach instead,” Faye said.

The team will continue to play its second match today against Sierra Leonean champions RAM KAMARA FC. The 5- team round- robin tournament will serve as the qualifiers to the Caf Women’s champions’ league. Only the team that finishes top will qualify for the Caf event.

Jersey debacle

Meanwhile Berewuleng’s trouble started with a disaster with its club jersey which carried an advertisement of its partner, Jamano Money Transfer Company in The Gambia.

According to reliable sources the jersey was rejected by Wafu compelling the team to urgently find new sets of jersey just before the start of the competition on Saturday.

Again, a source close to team blamed the GFF management for not guiding them on the competition’s rules. However according to Ebou Faye, the rules and regulations of the competition have been shared with Berewuleng FC before the competition started. (What do you expect from the people from Brikama?)

Berewuleng’s history

The Brikama-based team played the entire Gambian women’s football league undefeated to win the league and cup. The team will be hoping to continue that remarkable form into their maiden appearance in an international tournament.

Berewuleng FC is the second Gambian team to appear in the sub-regional qualifiers following Red Scorpion FC’s exploits in the last edition hosted by Sierra Leone.

The Gambia Football Federation Executive Members Maimuna Kanteh is designated by the GFF as the head of delegation.