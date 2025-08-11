Big Match in The Gambia: 1xBet Celebrates Winners

- Advertisement -

Serekunda, The Gambia – June 20, 2025. The winners of the Big Match promotion by global bookmaker 1xBet were officially celebrated during a festive award ceremony held at the 1xBet betting shop on 102 Brikama Highway, Tallinding, Nusrat Junction. The event marked the official conclusion of the campaign, combining real rewards with community engagement and a vibrant local atmosphere.

A Celebration with Purpose

The Big Match campaign ran from April 1 to May 31, 2025, offering sports fans across The Gambia the chance to take part in a prize-packed promotion. Participants earned promo tickets by placing sports bets from $2 and were automatically entered into two major prize draws — held on May 7 and June 5, respectively.

On June 20, winners from both draws were invited to the official celebration. The ceremony brought together not only the winners themselves, but also local players, community members, and 1xBet staff. The shop was decorated in 1xBet’s signature blue and white, creating a festive backdrop. Branded elements, photography, and community interaction made the event memorable for all involved.

- Advertisement -

Rewarding Gambian Players

The prizes distributed during Big Match in The Gambia were nothing short of impressive. Across two stages, a total of 384,000 GMD in cash prizes was awarded to local participants:

Stage 1 Winners (May 7 draw)

144,000 GMD grand prize

Two winners of 18,000 GMD each

Stage 2 Winners (June 5 draw)

- Advertisement -

360,000 GMD grand prize

Five winners of 36,000 GMD each





In addition to the cash prizes, participants enjoyed weekly cashback of up to 20%, depending on the amount wagered throughout the promotional period. This bonus structure ensured that even those who didn’t win a main prize still benefited from their activity — reinforcing 1xBet’s commitment to rewarding loyal users.

The campaign also stood as a testament to 1xBet’s broader vision: bringing value to players, offering exciting experiences, and maintaining trust in every region where the brand operates.

A Campaign That Delivered

The Big Match in The Gambia was a shared experience for brand and players. With real cash prizes, bonus rewards, and community celebrations, it brought together all the elements that define successful brand interaction: entertainment, fairness, and recognition.

Follow 1xBet’s official social media pages to stay tuned — more exciting opportunities are on the way:

https://instagram.com/1xbet.gm/

https://www.facebook.com/gambia.1xbet

https://x.com/1xbetgm

Use the promocode 1XSTANDARD25 to bet and win!