Gambianising public health: Paying homage to legendary Dawooda BM Jagne

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By Yahya Barrow & Lamin NS Fofana

History is shaped by the memory of remarkable individuals who lived before us, some remembered for the good they have done while others are remembered for the wrong they committed. Similarly, in every field and profession, some etched their names permanently in history through service, sacrifice, and vision. In our quest to dig into the sands of the history of public health in the Gambia, one name consistently resurfaces. One by all measure deserved of veneration and commendation. He is no other person but the Father of Public Health in the Gambia who goes by the name Dawooda BM Jagne. This article is written by two young practitioners who seek to honor his legacy. Credit must be given where it’s due and he who isn’t grateful to man will never be grateful to God.

In his book, “History of Public Health in The Gambia,” Mr Jagne gave a chronological account of the genesis and evolution of public health in the Gambia. The book offers valuable information on public health in this country that could not be sourced in the national records. For example, the records relating to the Board of Health were not found in the archives. Having witnessed the nature of the colonial era health administration, where public health interventions were triggered and informed by who was affected, their status, and race, he was inspired to study and safeguard the health of the native population. At a time when inequality shapes access to care, the pursuit of health equity becomes necessary and urgent. To the colonizer, some people are more human than others. Thus, certain people deserved certain good health while others (natives) can languish in disease and poverty.

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Mr Jagne was among the privileged few to acquire an education in both London and Washington. Yet, he understood that such opportunities were beyond the reach of many Gambians. With this in mind, he sought to make public health knowledge accessible to ordinary citizens. Thus, he initiated the formal training of Public Health Officers in The Gambia; paving the way for the establishment of the School of Public Health (SPH). His altruism and foresight would eventually change the course of history. Whereas the glitters and glamour of staying abroad may seem irresistible, he took the bold decision to return and serve his nation with distinction. Serving as the first principal of the school which was located in the protectorate was one decision that bridged the gap between the colony and the protectorate significantly in terms of access to education.

Today, the products of that institution are found both within the Gambia and beyond contributing to policy development, research, and service delivery; while impacting lives and livelihoods. Public health remains one of the country’s most dynamic and promising professional cadres. It may interest you to know that at the top of its echelon seats is a director with a terminal degree in Epidemiology. Also, the apex institution of public health training in the country is headed by an Associate Professor. This is how far we have come, thanks in part to the strong foundation laid by pioneers such as Mr Jagne.

It would not be utopian to say that in the near future, we will be making local vaccines and our inspection tools will be informed by local research by homegrown experts. Like things, those who do good will be celebrated even years later when they are no more. Thus, we proudly honour Dawooda BM Jagne as the Father of Public Health in our country for his immense contribution to our profession and country. His legacy lives on in the generations he helped inspire and the institution he helped build. We have no idea what we would have become had we not gone through the School of Public Health. History is kind to him, and posterity will judge him even more kindly.

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May your gentle soul be accommodated in eternal bliss.