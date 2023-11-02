GamREMTI Launches First Cohort of Trainees in 2023

- Advertisement -

Sponsored by the Fogarty International Center of the National Institutes of Health in the USA, the Gambia Research Ethics and Methodology Training Initiative (GamREMTI) proudly launched its inaugural cohort of trainees on October 17th, 2023, at the University of The Gambia in the Peace Building Conference Room in Kanifing.

The GamREMTI Team welcomes and congratulates the trainees into the Postgraduate Certificate in Health Research Ethics and Methodology (PCHREM) Program – the FIRST of its kind in the Gambia. These promising emerging leaders are making history! Ramatoulie Janha, Ramatoulie Jawara, Isatou Dampha, Sheriff Ceesay, Mam Jarra Marega, Tomilayo F. Omotosho, and Fatoumatta Jitteh – Congratulations!

Following a rigorous selection process, the GamREMTI Team made their recommendations to the Advisory Board Members (Dr. Siga Jagne, Dr. Kabir Cham, Dr. Natalie Ram, Dr. Lynn Oswald, and Mr. Bakary Sanneh) who made the final selection of seven candidates to embark on a Postgraduate Certificate Program in Research Ethics and Methodology at the University of the Gambia.

The event was led by Dr. Veronica P.S. Njie-Carr, Principal Investigator of the program, from the University of Maryland, Baltimore School of Nursing. She heartily welcomed the trainees, acknowledging the arduous work of the investigators and stakeholders, who remained committed, to make the program launch a success and a first step towards making meaningful and impactful progress in the research enterprise in Gambia. Dr. Njie-Carr identified and commended fellow investigators, Dr. Jainaba Sey-Sawo, Dr. Effua Usuf, Dr. Thomas Senghore, and Dr. Henry Silverman; the GamREMTI staff – grants manager, Mr. Lamin Bayo, and project managers, Ms. Tomilayo Omotosho, Mr. Patrick Barlett, and Ms. Anne Hagan; as well as web developer and communications director, Mr. Kenneth Manneh, and Mr. Omar Jallow, the Director of IT at the UTG.

Dr. Njie-Carr extended the Team’s gratitude to Dr. Lamin Sanyang, Past Director of the UTG Research Directorate, the Provost of the School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, Professor Gabriel Ogun, and the Vice Chancellor, Professor Herbert Robinson, who supported their journey in navigating challenges and opportunities towards program implementation.

The Provost of the School of Medicine and Allied Health at UTG also commended the GamREMTI Team’s efforts, emphasizing the program’s significance to the Gambia’s research landscape. The event was graced by the GamREMTI Team’s regional partners from Ghana and Nigeria – Dr. Odowule, Dr. Jegede, and Dr. Awua, who also welcomed the trainees and expressed gratitude as partners in the program.

Exciting times for ethical research in The Gambia! ?? #GamREMTI2023 #ResearchEthics #MethodologyTraining”