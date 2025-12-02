GASPI Co-Chair highlights Africa-Gulf Partnership Opportunities

- Advertisement -

The Co-Chair of the Gulf Africa Strategical Partnership Initiative (GASPI), Demba Hydara has expressed delight over Riyadh Chamber of Commerce invitation to serve as and participate in the Chamber’s annual ceremony.

The premier event brought together over 500 leading business executives from Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region. The ceremony, held in the esteemed presence of His Excellency the Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, and His Excellency the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Mr. Bandar Al-Khorayef, provided a platform for discussing investment projects, strategic partnerships, and emerging economic opportunities.

Mr. Demba Hydara participated in several media interviews, highlighting the vast business and investment opportunities available across the African continent.

He emphasized the deep, centuries-old ties between Africa and the Gulf region, rooted in shared history, culture, faith, and long-standing economic exchange. Trade between Africa and the Gulf is growing, currently estimated at USD 80-100 billion annually, with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar among the most active Gulf investors on the continent.

Mr. Hydara also took the opportunity to inform stakeholders about our upcoming summit, scheduled for December 21-27, which will focus on deepening dialogue and advancing concrete investment and business initiatives across Africa.

This event is expected to further strengthen the already robust ties between Africa and the Gulf region, fostering a new era of economic cooperation and mutual benefit.

“We are confident that the GASPI initiative will play a pivotal role in promoting Africa-Gulf partnerships, driving economic growth, and improving the lives of people across the continent. We thank the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce for their invitation and look forward to continued collaboration with our Gulf partners. InshaAllah, we will continue to work towards a brighter future for Africa and the Gulf region,” Hydara added.