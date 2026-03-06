Gendarmerie rescue young girl from octogenarian French sex predator

The Keur Massar Research Brigade has dismantled an organised prostitution ring operating in the Rufisque department.
It all began with information received by the Keur Massar gendarmerie company regarding a network dedicated to the sexual exploitation of young women. This network, led by two Senegalese nationals, a man and a woman, primarily engaged in forcing young girls into prostitution for profit.
On, Tuesday, plainclothes gendarmes went to Sendou where the two suspects had arranged a meeting between a young girl and an octogenarian Frenchman. The investigators caught the offenders in the act and arrested them.
The two individuals were taken into custody for pimping, according to Colonel Ibrahima Ndiaye, head of the communication and public relations division of the national gendarmerie.
Seneweb