Miss Senegal to allow contestants wear hijab

Major news has just been announced regarding Senegal’s biggest beauty pageant. It is now official that the artistic direction of the organising committee has accepted the participation of young women wearing headscarves in this prestigious competition.

The announcement was made by the committee chairwoman, Amina Badiane, during a live TikTok broadcast with cultural journalist Alioune Badara Mané. Following this, girls of Arab origin with dual nationality will also be able to participate, provided they present a Senegalese nationality certificate.

According to her, greater rigour will be required, and other reforms aimed at improving the organisation of the competition are beings addressed with the involvement of figures dedicated to ensuring respect for religion. Following this, Amina Badiane announced that the preliminary rounds will soon be held in all 14 regions of Senegal. This decision is motivated by the desire to guarantee the smooth running of the event and to avoid any discrimination against the candidates, while also emphasising their rigor and exemplary conduct.

Miss Senegal beauty pageant has been organised since 1960.

Seneweb