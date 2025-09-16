Gender Ministry moves to identify gaps in relevant policies

- Advertisement -

By Sarjo M Camara

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, in collaboration with the Ministry of Fisheries and Water Resources recently launched a three-day consultative workshop aimed at identifying gaps in sector policies and strategies related to climate change adaptation and gender mainstreaming.

The consultation attracted relevant stakeholders to identify gaps in the relevant policies and strategies in gender, agriculture, fisheries and energy sectors. The workshop concluded yesterday.

Saikou JK Trawally, DPS ministry of gender emphasised the importance of the workshop’s theme, calling it “critical and timely”.

“Climate change poses significant risks to our environment, economy, and the well-being of our communities. Its impacts are not felt equally—women, children, and other vulnerable groups often bear the brunt of climate-related challenges,” he stated.

He noted that the workshop offers a vital opportunity to evaluate four existing policies – National Gender Policy 2024-2035, Fisheries Policy, Agriculture Natural Resources Policy, and National Energy Policy. DPS Trawally added that it would allow stakeholders to assess their effectiveness, and identify critical policy gaps that must be addressed to enhance The Gambia’s climate resilience.

“The goal is not merely to critique, but to collectively develop actionable recommendations that will strengthen our national strategy—ensuring it is both climate-responsive and inclusive,” he added.

Trawally also highlighted the interconnected nature of climate change adaptation and gender mainstreaming, stressing that progress in one area reinforces the other.

“Together, they support our national development goals, promote social equity, and safeguard the future of our nation. I am confident that the outcomes of this workshop will guide effective policy reform and strategic planning for a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable Gambia,” he concluded.

Babanding Kanye, Project Coordinator for GEF6, a project aimed at “Strengthening Adaptive Capacities to Climate Change through Capacity Building for Small-Scale Enterprises and Communities Dependent on Coastal Fisheries in The Gambia explained that the initiative aims to enhance the adaptive capacity and climate resilience of coastal fisheries.

“This will be achieved by mainstreaming climate change adaptation measures, demonstrating and scaling up climate-resilient business models, promoting value addition and employment within the fisheries value chain—particularly for vulnerable youth and women, and empowering communities to reduce vulnerabilities in livelihoods, infrastructure, and ecosystems,” he added.

Mr Kanye emphasised the need for integrating gender equality and climate resilience into sectoral and national policies.

He called for the promotion of climate-resilient regulatory and policy frameworks, quality and safety standards for fishery product and environmental safeguards adopted by the private sector.

He stressed the importance of cross-sector coordination and the development of operational guidelines for mainstreaming climate resilience into enterprise business plans, especially in areas such as post-harvest processing, market access, and internal enterprise efficiency.

“The fisheries value chain—especially upstream operations—is particularly vulnerable to climate-related impacts on livelihoods and food security,” Mr Kanye noted.

He further highlighted challenges facing fisheries operations, including infrastructure deficits, waste management, and conflicts over resource use, particularly with sectors like tourism and sand mining.

“Global-scale, actor-based, and resource-specific challenges are increasingly being addressed through targeted policy responses and the adoption of private-sector business models,” he concluded.