GFF-Baluwo League Division one review: Week One

- Advertisement -

At the start of the Gambia Football Federation League Division One Baluwo Official Partner 2023/24 season, final match day of Week One fixtures produced two draws and one win across the three grounds played on Sunday.

Samger FC opened their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Banjul United with Bakary Touray’s 31st minute goal separating both sides at the Banjul Mini Stadium. Samger’s Modou Lamin Manjang was sent off after receiving a second booking 10 minutes into the second stanza.

Waa Banjul’s early lead through Fallou Njie after just 9 minutes was leveled by Brikama United’s Sankung Jarju in the 89th minute to share the points at Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Elsewhere in Yundum, Wallidan FC and newly promoted BST Galaxy couldn’t find the back of the net and thus ended the opening campaign in a goalless draw at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field.

It has been an exciting start into the new season with a whooping 14 goals scored so far. Champions Real De Banjul, TMT, Falcons, Greater Tomorrow, Team Rhino, and Samger have all registered their first win.

BST Galaxy, Wallidan, Brikama United, and Waa Banjul each secured a point whereas Bombada, Fortune, GAF, Steve Biko, and Banjul United faced defeats in week one.

GFF media