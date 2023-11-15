Gambisara Travel Agency formally launched

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

As the demand for package pilgrimages has been increasing steadily, Gambisara Travel Agency is a new company specializing, preparing and selling hajj and umrah packages and it was on Wednesday formally launched on Kairaba Avenue.

The company is owned by Gambians spearheaded by the families of Alhagie Marie Dukureh and Haggie Jawara.

Ceesay Dukureh Jawara, the managing director of Gambisara Travel Agency, said she was happy to give prospective pilgrims an option to consider when going on pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“I’m happy to be here today to introduce the Gambisara Travel Agency. We pray to Almighty God to bless the company. So I just want Gambians to empower the women and support their agenda.”

Haggie Dukureh, part owner of the business, also spoke about the importance of the business.

The travel agency offers intended pilgrims a complete package which includes air tickets, hotel reservation and all the orders that make it easy the physically demanding or spiritually rewarding journey.

The new office is well furnished and fully equipped with a range of information communication technology gadgets.