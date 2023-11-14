NEWCASTLE’S PLAN TO RECALL MINTEH NOT STRAIGHT FORWARD

- Advertisement -

Newcastle United are in need of extra players right now, and could potentially turn to Yankuba Minteh.

The 19-year-old signed for Newcastle during the summer transfer window for £6million, but was immediately loaned out to Feyenoord.

Minteh has been doing brilliantly for the Rotterdam club, earning huge praise for his performances in red and white. However, the plan is for him to become a star in black and white, and that could potentially happen sooner than anticipated.

- Advertisement -

That is because Eddie Howe’s side are looking into the possibility of bringing Minteh back to Tyneside in January. Howe spoke about the winger on Friday, and praised the teenager for how well he has been doing for Feyenoord.

And with Newcastle struggling for options in attack, it could be wise to bring the Gambian back if those problems are set to persist into early 2024.

It would be exciting to see Minteh return to St James’ Park earlier than anticipated, but a new claim from the Netherlands suggest it might not be as straightforward as it seems.

- Advertisement -

Dutch journalist Martijn Krabbendam, who writes for Voetbal International, has provided an update on the Minteh situation, and explained that it is not as simple as Newcastle simply saying they want him back.

He wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “The assumption that Newcastle United Yankuba can prematurely recall Minteh from the rental to Feyenoord is incorrect. Inquiries show that the club and player must also agree to this.”

For Newcastle to recall Minteh, they will need Feyenoord to agree. And it is difficult to envision them saying yes, given how well he has been doing since his arrival.

And Minteh deserves to have a say too, as it is his career. The overall goal is to become a Newcastle regular, and he may feel as though he will benefit from staying with the Eredivisie champions.

That might be for the best, and it will largely depend on how Newcastle are shaking up come January.

At the moment, we desperately need more options in attack. Anthony Gordon and Matt Ritchie are Newcastle’s only two fit wingers, one of which is having to play up front and the other is 34…

It is not ideal, but the Magpies will have more options in the coming months. Harvey Barnes is nearing a return, there is hope that Miguel Almiron is not out long term, and Elliot Anderson can play on the flank and is due back in December. On top of that, Joelinton can also play in an advanced position.

Once those players are available again, it would be difficult for Minteh to get minutes. While he would be an extra body and provide a different option, it would be better for his career in the long run if he remains with Feyenoord.

In truth, that is likely what will happen, but there is no harm in looking into the possibility of bringing him back early.

www.geordiebootboys.com