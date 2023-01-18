GFF sends women-dominated officials to WAFU

Press release

As part of our policy to empower women’s football and women’s football activities, the national team and delegation to the Wafu women’s championship comprises a female dominated set up with GFF Executive Committee Member and Vice Chairperson of Women’s football Committee Arret Njie Jah as Head of delegation. The fourth Vice President of the GFF Sainabou Cham is also appointed by WAFU as part of the Technical Study Group for the championship while

two Gambian female referees Fatou Ngum and Jainaba Manneh too are also appointed by WAFU as Match officials to join their selected colleagues from the Zone A bloc.

Meanwhile the national team will now leave today Wednesday via Dakar to Cape Verde where the tournament starts at the weekend.

The National team’s preparation and participation to the WAFU Zone A Championship is fully funded by the Gambia Football Federation. The team is accommodated at the Football Hotel in Old Yundum and holds daily training at the Late Ousman Saho football field at the NTTC.