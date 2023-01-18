MODOU BARROW FOLLOWS RONALDO’S PATH IN SAUDI MOVE

Former Reading FC attacker Modou Barrow has followed in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo in moving to Saudi Arabia.

The 30-year-old was on Royals’ books for three years between 2017 and 2020 before moving to South Korean side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

But after two and a half years there, he has now moved to the Saudi first division (second tier) to sign for Al Ahli, who currently sit fifth in the league table.

It is the fifth different country in which Barrow has played his football, having started out in Sweden before moving to the UK with Swansea City in 2014. He had spells at Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United before being signed by then Royals boss Paul Clement in the summer of 2017.

The speedy attacker went on to score 14 goals in 83 appearances for Reading across all competitions. He played a key role in the club’s successful battle against relegation from the Championship in the 2018/19 season, scoring in important victories against Ipswich Town, Wigan Athletic and Preston North End.

He was loaned out to Turkish outfit Denizlispor for the 2019/20 campaign before being sold to Jeonbuk for an undisclosed fee at the end of that year.

