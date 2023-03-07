GFF talent development project kicks off

Press release

The Gambia Football Federation’s talent development scheme project began with the screening of 40 players from Nyakoi Kerewan,Taibatou, Sutukonding, Madina, Amdalai, Kuraw and the satellite villages in Nyakoi Kerewan. The scouting was coordinated by the regional coach for the Upper River Region (URR) Muhammadou Lamin Sanneh

The delegation also made a site visit to the GFF -Saudi Arabia grant Mini Stadium project site in Nyakoi Kerewan.The 400×400 meters land is located on the highway, few meters away from the Juma Jallow Bridge in Basse.

The mission in the URR will wrap up with another screening in Basse before the delegation will leave for the Lower River Region.