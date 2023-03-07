PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS TARGET ADAMA BOJANG

Tottenham and Nottingham Forest are among clubs monitoring Gambian starlet Adama Bojang as the young striker continues to shine at the AFCON U20 Championship

The 18-year-old has been starring for his country in the tournament in Egypt and is tipped to be named player of the tournament.

Bojang scored a hat-trick in an emphatic 5-0 win against South Sudan in the quarter finals on Friday and all eyes will be on him again as he lines up against Nigeria in the semifinals on Monday. Bojang is the first Gambian to score a hat-trick in a CAF tournament etching his name in his country’s record books and also earned the man of the match award.

“I feel so excited to score a hat-trick; these are my first goals in this tournament,”

Coming to this tournament and showing my talent to Africa and the world, and having a hat-trick for my country as a youngster, is so amazing.’ Bojang told media. ‘We are preparing strongly and scoring goals is very important.” Bojang said.

However, he has been candid about wanting to win the Golden Boot for his club and use his goals at AFCON U20 to put himself in the proverbial shop window for a move to one of Europe’s top leagues this summer.

Forest and Spurs are among the Premier League clubs to have made enquiries so far as scouts collate favourable reports on the teenager while Ajax and French side Marseille have also posted their interest.