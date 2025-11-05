GFTF hosts second rural-urban girls summit

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Girls for the Future Foundation (GFTF) recently held its second rural-urban girls summit from October 24 to 25, 2025, at Metzy Residence Hotel in Kololi.

The summit, themed “Bridging Divides, Building Futures,” aimed to empower, mentor, and connect girls and young women aged 13 to 25 years from both rural and urban areas.

- Advertisement -

In her keynote address, Priscilla HD Dunn, the founder of GFTF, reflected on the foundation’s growth and impact.

“The dream was that every girl in The Gambia, regardless of where she lives, should have the opportunity to rise, be heard, and thrive. Today, that dream has grown into a movement,” Dunn said.

She noted that through mentorship programs, school advocacy chapters, and livelihood training, the foundation has supported over 600 girls nationwide.

- Advertisement -

Dunn emphasised the importance of creating safe spaces for girls to express themselves and heal. “When girls feel heard and supported at home, they grow stronger, safer, and more confident to take on the world,” she added.

Representing the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Welfare, Mariama Jabang-Secka, director of gender equality, praised the foundation for its efforts in advancing girls’ empowerment.

“The theme ‘Bridging Divides, Building Futures’ speaks directly to our ministry’s commitment to gender equality and girls’ education,” she said. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to partnering with organisations like GFTF to promote equality and ensure that “no girl is left behind.”

The Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Habibatou Drammeh, also commended the foundation for its transformative work in empowering young girls. “When you educate a girl, you educate a nation. Education is the most powerful equaliser; it dismantles barriers, unlocks potential, and transforms communities,” she noted.

Dr Drammeh encouraged participants to pursue education and leadership, reminding them that their background does not define their potential. “You are not defined by where you come from, but by where you choose to go,” she said.

The two-day summit featured interactive mentorship sessions, motivational talks, and bonding activities designed to strengthen unity between rural and urban girls. Participants shared personal stories, networked with mentors, and explored issues affecting young women across The Gambia.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment from government officials, educators, and civil society partners to continue investing in girls’ education and empowerment as part of The Gambia’s Vision 2030 development agenda.