Gaye Njorro empowers women on breast cancer, mental health

By Arret Jatta

Gaye Njorro Skills Academy, in collaboration with Afro Hair Science, recently organised the “Textures Intercultural Exchange 2025” event in Kotu.

The event brought together experts and stakeholders to discuss the importance of vocational education, women’s empowerment, and health awareness, particularly breast cancer and mental health.

Solomon Correa from the International Voluntary Mental Health Organisation emphasised the significance of addressing mental health in women empowerment.

“Women empowerment and mental health share some platform in their objectives. They are not only concerned with enhancement of performance but also well-being.”

He added that a healthy woman can play an important role in a country’s development, and health is a milestone of women empowerment.

Dr Jainaba Jallow, a representative from the Tanka-Tanka Hospital also highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment, stating that it’s not just about acquiring finances and skills but giving girls the confidence to dream and believe in themselves.

She emphasised the connection between physical and mental health, noting that “when there’s physical health, there’s wellness in mental health as well.”

The event also shed light on the growing trend of breast cancer in Gambia, with Dr. Jallow revealing that the youngest girl to be diagnosed with breast cancer in the country is just 17 years old.

She stressed the importance of psychosocial support for women diagnosed with breast cancer.

Fatou Saine-Gaye, the CEO of Gaye Njorro Skills Academy, emphasised the pivotal role of vocational training in making women self-reliant.

“With the acquisition of skills, women can contribute meaningfully to society and break free from dependence,” she said.

The event served as a platform for intercultural knowledge exchange, health advocacy, and discussions on combining advanced cosmetology education with women empowerment strategies. The participants were enlightened on the causes, effects, symptoms, and preventive measures of breast cancer, and the importance of mental health in women’s empowerment.