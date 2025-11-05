Artist Mariama Cham is ZAPP super app brand ambassador

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

ZAPP, an innovative fintech company, recently hosted a ceremony to unveil its new brand ambassador, artist Mariama Cham, and showcase its super app, ZAP.

The app is designed to provide a one-stop platform for various services, including sending money, buying airtime, purchasing cash power, booking deliveries, and ordering food.

According to Omar Jeng, head of application development at ZAPP, the app aims to bridge the gap between people and their daily lives, making it easier for users to achieve their goals.

The CEO of ZAPP, Fatou Ceesay-Zahra, expressed excitement about the partnership with Mariama Cham, saying, “We are a young company that is also growing, so it’s a perfect partnership.”

She added that the company has already seen significant growth with over 15,000 customers and 1,000 agents since its rollout three weeks ago.

Mariama Cham, the new brand ambassador, expressed her enthusiasm about joining the ZAPP family, saying, “I am thrilled to be here today as the brand ambassador for ZAPP super app. In today’s fast-paced world, we’re always looking for ways to simplify our lives, and ZAP does just that.”

She described the app as an “all-in-one platform that handles everything from e-commerce, banking, ticketing, and shopping.”

Fatima Kebbeh, Communication Officer of ZAPP, also shared her thoughts on the partnership, saying, “Every brand has a story but Zahra is more than a brand. It is a bridge between us and our daily lives. A bridge that connects people, simplifies lives, and turns innovation into inclusion.”

She reminded Cham that a true brand ambassador is “not just a representative but a reflection of the people, the dreams, and the vision of a nation that never stops believing in better.”