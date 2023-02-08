Ghana FA confirms player Atsu found alive in quake rubble in Turkey

After hours of anguish wait for good news, the Ghana Football Association confirmed Tuesday (Feb.07) that national player Christian Atsu had been found alive.

He’d been trapped in the rubble of an earthquake that killed more than 4,800 people in Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

The former Newcastle midfielder, joined Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor last September.

The club is based in the southern province of Hatay near the epicentre of Monday’s massive quake.

No further details on Atsu’s condition was given.

The Ghana football association continues with authorities and NGOs to know the whereabouts of Ghanaian football players in Turkey.