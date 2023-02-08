UNDER-20 OFF TO MOROCCO CAMPING MONDAY

With about eleven days to go before the African Under-20 nations cup begins in Egypt, the Gambia Football Federation has confirmed the planned preparations camp in Morocco will go ahead. The camp will provide a chance for Coach Lie Bojang to make the final touches to his 25 -man squad yet to be unveiled.

A highly placed source in the GFF said the team will most likely to leave town on Feb-13. Our source did not say whether any friendly match or matches are being planned for the Young Scorpions during their stay in Morocco.

Meanwhile, one of the Gambia’s group opponents Zambia, has just rounded up a tour of West Africa with friendlies in Nigeria and Senegal. The junior Chipolopolo lost 4-2 to the Flying Eagles and were locking horns with the Teranga Lion cubs in Thies as we went to press last night.

The tournament which opens on February 19 will also be the route to the world Under- 20 championship for African teams. The Gambia’s group will be based in Alexandria. The four finishers in this tourney will qualify to the World Under -20. The twelve-nation tournament will begin with a mouth-watering opening game between hosts Egypt and Mozambique on Sunday 19 February 2023 at 16h00 local time.

Groups and venues:

o Group A – Cairo International Stadium: Egypt, Mozambique, Senegal, Nigeria

o Group B – Suez Canal Stadium: Uganda, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Congo

o Group C – Alexandria Stadium: Gambia, Tunisia, Benin, Zambia