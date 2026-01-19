GNOC secures funding to renovate Olympic House

- Advertisement -

Banjul, The Gambia, January 17, 2026 – In yet another significant development, The Gambia National Olympic Committee secured a $50,000 grant from Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) to renovate the Olympic House.

This is part of the NOC’s strategic objectives to upgrade the facility, increase capacity, and give it a fresh look.

Earlier on Friday the NOC signed the contract with MJ20 Construction and Civil Engineering Company Ltd as work is expected to start in earnest.

When completed it’s expected to enhance Gambia’s Sports Profile that will shows commitment to sports development.

GNOC